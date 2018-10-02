Covington's Smith Jr. earns Week six honors

COVINGTON, Va. - The Covington Cougars look to be a contender in the Pioneer district, and Friday night they again showed why. The Cougars handled visiting Nelson County to the tune of a a 56-14 victory.

Shaun Smith Jr. grabbed the spotlight with five touchdown runs for the Cougars.

He amassed 212 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 17, 5, 9, 21 and 67 yards.

Smith is only a sophomore, but he is still busy helping Chris Jones' gang make a run to the playoffs. Covington moves to 3-2 on the season.​​​​​​ ​Shaun Smith Jr. is our Week 6 Schewels 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

