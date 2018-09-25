Gretna's Mabins earns week 5 honors

GRETNA, Va. - Gretna's powerful football program appears to be returning. The Hawks are out to a 4-1 start after a 70-0 stomping of Chatham. In the process, junior quarterback Tabron Mabins has blossomed.

Mabins threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and added three rushing scores in the contest.

He accounted for a staggering 7 of the Hawks 10 touchdowns on the night. His touchdown passes were 48, 74, 80 and 13 yards. Mabins touchdown runs were 5, 34 and 5 yards.

For all his work, the Hawks junior signal caller earns our week 5: Schewels 1st and 10 Player of the Week.





