Haymore take over "Fear the Wing" at Staunton River

MONETA, Va. - "Fear the Wing will continue undeterred at Staunton River High School. Head coach Chuck Poston has stepped away after eight season but his offensive coordinator will step in as the new head coach. Jeremy Haymore takes over the top position for the Golden Eagles with 19 years of coaching experience.

The Staunton River graduate has spent the last five running Staunton River's single wing attack.

The past two seasons, Staunton River's offense has been the most prolific in all VHSL classifications, averaging 50 points and 475 yards per game.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.