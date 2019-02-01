James River coach heads to Staunton

BUCHANAN, Va. - The high school football coaching carousel is spinning again. James River head coach Jacob(Jake) Phillips accepted the Robert E. Lee head coaching job in Staunton Thursday.

Phillips was at James River for four seasons, compiling a 22-20 overall record. They were 8-3 this season.

He took the Knights to a pair of playoff appearances in his tenure in Buchanan.

Lee High School will be changing its name to Staunton High School effective this summer.

Phillips played quarterback at William and Mary after leading Bath County to a state championship. HIs younger brother John played tight end for the University of Virginia before playing in the NFL.



