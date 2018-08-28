James River's Hodges grabs week one honor

Buchanan, Va. - Week one of the Virginia high school football season delivered some epic battles, and a 'river' of touchdowns in northern Botetourt County. James River quarterback Coulter Hodges proved to a be a dual threat dynamo, scoring six touchdowns. The Knights turned the tables on visiting Chatham from a year ago.

Four of those touchdowns came on the ground, as the senior signal caller rushed for 128 yards and the 'Gettysburg Address'(four score!). Hodges added 233 yards through the air and two more scores. Coach Jake Phillips and his James River Knights won their opener by a 49-19 count.

For his 361 yards of total offense and six touchdowns, senior quarterback Coulter Hodges is our Schewels-1st and 10 Player of the Week.

