Kendrick brings home week 8 award

LYNCHBURG, Va. - There aren't many bigger wins than bouncing a previously undefeated team--in a showdown they call the 'Black and Blue Bowl'. But that's exactly the scenario when EC Glass took down Jefferson Forest Friday night.

Junior quarterback DreSean Kendrick was the trigger man as the Hilltoppers scored a season high 63 points. Kendrick rushed 15 times for 162 yards and 4 touchdowns, and also completed 5 of 6 passes for 57 yards and another score.



EC Glass captured the Black and Blue Bowl to move to 6-1 and further muddy the highly competitive Seminole district. Hilltoppers QB DreSean Kendrick is our Schewels - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

