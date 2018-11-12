JF's Cupit is week 12 honoree

SALEM, Va. - The stakes rise in week 12 of the high school football season as the playoffs begin. The players who make a difference in the go-or-go-home situations are honored.

Friday night in Salem, Jefferson Forest needed a go-to guy, and they got him in running back Keenan Cupit.

The Cavs junior back rambled for 208 yards and 2 scores and was a mainstay on defense as Jefferson Forest ended Salem's 3-year stranglehold on the Division 4 ranks in the state.

It was JF's first ever victory over perennial power Salem, and advances them into the 4D region semifinals.

Keenan Cupit ssi your Schewels - 1st & 10 - Player of the Week.



