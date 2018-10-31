Lord Botetourt's Rice delivers for Week 10 honors

DALEVILLE, Va. - It was a collision for the Blue Ridge district lead. Lord Botetourt's sophomore star Hunter Rice showed up on both sides of the ball in a 34-16 Cavaliers win. Rice was his rambling self out of the backfield, totaling 213 rushing yards and a pair of scores. His touchdown runs were 16 and 48 yards. He was also a force on defense, racking up 12 tackles, 2 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.

At 7-2 on the season, the Cavs now stand one victory from their first Blue Ridge district title in 34 years.

Hunter Rice of Lord Botetourt is your Schewels -1st and 10 - Player of the Week.

