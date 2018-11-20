Narrows' Freeman wins Week 13 honors

NARROWS, Va. - Narrows wanted nothing more than to get another shot at Galax after a one point region finals loss a year ago. But to do so, they needed to advance past a high powered Parry McCluer team on Saturday.



Senior quarterback Wyatt Freeman led the way with a 13 of 18 passing effort for 215 yards and two touchdown strikes. The touchdown passes were 57 and 35 yards.

Freeman kept his team on track, utilizing the Green Wave weapons to the tune of a 56-28 win over the visiting Blues in what was an emotionally charged game. The win moves Narrows into a Class 1 Region C finals re-match with Galax, and earns Wyatt Freeman the honor of our Week 13 Schewels - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.



