Northside's Fisher gallops to week 2 honors

ROANOKE, Va. - Northside entered its contest Friday night having been shut out by Pulaski County in week one.

The offensive changes they made worked--to the tune of 37 points and a victory over Cave Spring.

Senior receiver Christian Fisher became senior running back Christian Fisher. The Vikings new back carried the ball a career high 13 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns, helping breathe some much-needed life into the Vikings offense.



Fisher's scoring runs covered 16, 28 and 86 yards, and he also managed a reception in the game, as the Vikings found the end zone and the win column for the first time this season.

Northside's Christian Fisher, for his versatility and his new-found position, is our week two 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

