Pioneers' Blake takes week 11 honor

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's not often that a team can traverse the tough and tumble Seminole District undefeated.

Heritage did just that--and wrapped up the number one Division 3, Region C seed with a 59-48 win over rival Jefferson Forest.



Quarterback Jabari Blake led the way, accounting for six touchdowns in the win. The senior signal caller was 12 of 16 for passing for 206 yards an a score. And the dual threat quarterback added 149 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns on the ground in the win.

The Pioneers move to 9-1 with the victory, and earn home field throughout the entire Region C bracket. Jabari Blake..is our Week 11 - Schewels - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

