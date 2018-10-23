Spartans' Persinger dashes to week 9 award

SALEM, Va. - Salem's longtime success always starts up front. That is the case again this year as the three-time defending state champs rolled over Cave Spring Friday night for their 5th victory of the year.

The primary back rambling through the holes this year is junior Isaiah Persinger. Salem's workhorse carried the ball 21 times for 200 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The touchdown runs were 31, 4, 3, 27, and 26 yards, as the Spartans handled the Knights 45-13.

During the effort Persinger eclipsed 1000 yards for the season,and in doing so earns the Schewels - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.