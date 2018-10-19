Private school rivalry headlines 1st and 10 action

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke private school rivalry renews on the gridiron Friday night. North Cross versus Roanoke Catholic is always a heated contest. North Cross brings plenty of momentum having won 4 in a row this season. They have averaged 54 points per game. The Division III defending state champion Celtics are 5-0 on the year.

"Both teams have seen a lot of each other and both teams are still doing the same stuff they've been doing. We just have to try and out execute each other and that's what it's going to come down to. So anything can happen in a rivalry game," North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said.

"We're going to be ball control, there's no secret we're going to run the ball and throw as necessary. Their game plan is going to be just the opposite, so it ought to make for a good matchup," Roanoke Catholic coach Bob Price said

The kickoff is slated for 7pm at Vinyard park in Vinton.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.