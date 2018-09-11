Rockbridge County's Ruley is Week 3 award winner

Lexington, VA - Rockbridge County recorded its first shutout of the season with a dominate 42-0 win over nearby Alleghany. And it was Wilcats' sophomore quarterback Ty Ruley who was a shining star in this contest.

The 5 foot, 10 inch, 180-pounder was an efficient 13 of 18 for 293 yards and the Gettysburg address- four score! His four touchdown passes were 26, 31, 54 and 14 yards in length. Ruley has led his team to an early 2-1 record, while continuing to be one of our area passing leaders.

Ty Ruley is our week 3, Schewels-1st and 10 Player of the Week.



