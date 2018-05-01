Staunton River football sends 5 to college ranks

MONETA, Va. - 'Fear the Wing' racked up a pair of 13 win seasons and a state runner-up finish in the past two football campaigns out in Moneta. Monday departing coach Chuck Poston watched five players from his stellar squad moving on. Those signing to continue their careers include Adam Johns to Palmetto Prep Academy, Trent Thomasson and TJ Tester to Emory and Henry and Sam Kirtley and Joe Haner to Bluefield College. The senior class has 36 wins in four seasons and a state runner-up finish in 2016.

"It's awesome. As a coach, you know, this is the eptimy of what this job is all about. You get your chance to bring kids into your program and to see them grow, and not just as football players but as young men. And the ultimate satisfaction, honest to goodness, is to get these kids to go on and further their education and continue playing. It's bittersweet in a sense that you've grown so close to them but at the same time you're so happy for them and so proud of them," Poston said.

Tester, Kirtley and Haner were all captains on the 2017 squad.





