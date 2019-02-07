Tunstall head football coach David Potts retires from coaching

TUNSTALL, Va. - Tunstall High School head coach David Potts has retired from coaching football for personal and health-related reasons.

Potts was 17-27 in four years at the helm, including four playoff games.

The 2018 season included a 7-5 record and a Class 3 Region D playoff win over Magna Vista.

The longtime educator was the defensive coordinator under longtime Trojans coach Buddy Brown for five years.

He was the head coach of the Tunstall JV football team for eight seasons.

Potts will continue to teach science at the school, something he's done for the past 17 years.





