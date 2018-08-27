View the latest 10 Strong Poll

1st and 10

Who's the top team in the land?

After one week of high school football, Salem holds the top spot with five of six number 1 votes.

The final No. 1 vote went to Heritage.

You have to look back to last season to find a time when the 10 Strong Poll didn't have a unanimous No. 1. That was Week 4 of the 2017 season when Staunton River received five votes and Heritage received one.

Week 2 is sure to be exciting as No. 4 Lord Botetourt and No. 5 Blacksburg are set to play against each other. 

We also get another match-up between two teams in this week's 10 Strong Poll as No. 9 Magna Vista hosts No. 10 Jefferson Forest.

