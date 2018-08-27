View the latest 10 Strong Poll

After one week of high school football, Salem holds the top spot with five of six number 1 votes.

The final No. 1 vote went to Heritage.

You have to look back to last season to find a time when the 10 Strong Poll didn't have a unanimous No. 1. That was Week 4 of the 2017 season when Staunton River received five votes and Heritage received one.

Week 2 is sure to be exciting as No. 4 Lord Botetourt and No. 5 Blacksburg are set to play against each other.

We also get another match-up between two teams in this week's 10 Strong Poll as No. 9 Magna Vista hosts No. 10 Jefferson Forest.

