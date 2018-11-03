1st and 10

Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2018

The VHSL hasn't yet released the official pairings

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

The VHSL may not have its pairings out, but we're here to hold you over.

We've gone through more than 90 games played either Thursday or Friday across three states to project who's in, who's out and who will be playing who when high school football playoffs begin in Virginia next weekend.

More Headlines

Region 6B

  1. Colonial Forge
  2. Manchester
  3. Thomas Dale
  4. Franklin County
  5. Clover Hill
  6. Cosby
  7. James River (Midlothian, Va.)

Region 5D

  1. Massaponax
  2. North Stafford
  3. Mountain View
  4. Brooke Point
  5.  Harrisonburg
  6. Patrick Henry
  7. Halifax County
  8. Albemarle

Region 4D

  1. Blacksburg
  2. E.C. Glass
  3. Salem
  4. G.W. Danville
  5. Pulaski County
  6. Jefferson Forest
  7. William Byrd
  8. Liberty Christian Academy

Region 3C

  1. Heritage
  2. Spotswood
  3. Western Albemarle
  4. Brookville
  5. Fluvanna
  6. Rockbridge County
  7. Liberty
  8. Rustburg

Region 3D

  1. Northside
  2. Lord Botetourt
  3. Abingdon
  4. Magna Vista
  5. Tunstall
  6. Hidden Valley
  7. Christiansburg
  8. Cave Spring

Region 2C

  1. Radford
  2. Glenvar
  3. Appomattox County
  4. Gretna
  5. James River
  6. Giles
  7. Buckingham County
  8. Fort Chiswell

Region 2D

  1. Ridgeview
  2. Union
  3. Graham
  4. Grayson County
  5. Richlands
  6. Virginia
  7. John Battle
  8. Central-Wise

Region 1B

  1. Riverheads
  2. William Campbell
  3. Central (Lunenburg, Va)
  4. Altavista
  5. Stonewall Jackson
  6. Cumberland

Region 1C

  1. Galax
  2. Narrows
  3. George Wythe
  4. Parry McCluer
  5. Covington
  6. Bath County
  7. Auburn
  8. Eastern Montgomery

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.