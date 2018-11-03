Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2018

The VHSL may not have its pairings out, but we're here to hold you over.

We've gone through more than 90 games played either Thursday or Friday across three states to project who's in, who's out and who will be playing who when high school football playoffs begin in Virginia next weekend.

Region 6B

Colonial Forge Manchester Thomas Dale Franklin County Clover Hill Cosby James River (Midlothian, Va.)

Region 5D

Massaponax North Stafford Mountain View Brooke Point Harrisonburg Patrick Henry Halifax County Albemarle

Region 4D

Blacksburg E.C. Glass Salem G.W. Danville Pulaski County Jefferson Forest William Byrd Liberty Christian Academy

Region 3C

Heritage Spotswood Western Albemarle Brookville Fluvanna Rockbridge County Liberty Rustburg

Region 3D

Northside Lord Botetourt Abingdon Magna Vista Tunstall Hidden Valley Christiansburg Cave Spring

Region 2C

Radford Glenvar Appomattox County Gretna James River Giles Buckingham County Fort Chiswell

Region 2D

Ridgeview Union Graham Grayson County Richlands Virginia John Battle Central-Wise

Region 1B

Riverheads William Campbell Central (Lunenburg, Va) Altavista Stonewall Jackson Cumberland

Region 1C

Galax Narrows George Wythe Parry McCluer Covington Bath County Auburn Eastern Montgomery

