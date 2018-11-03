Virginia high school football playoff projections for 2018

The VHSL may not have its pairings out, but we're here to hold you over.
We've gone through more than 90 games played either Thursday or Friday across three states to project who's in, who's out and who will be playing who when high school football playoffs begin in Virginia next weekend.
Region 6B
- Colonial Forge
- Manchester
- Thomas Dale
- Franklin County
- Clover Hill
- Cosby
- James River (Midlothian, Va.)
Region 5D
- Massaponax
- North Stafford
- Mountain View
- Brooke Point
- Harrisonburg
- Patrick Henry
- Halifax County
- Albemarle
Region 4D
- Blacksburg
- E.C. Glass
- Salem
- G.W. Danville
- Pulaski County
- Jefferson Forest
- William Byrd
- Liberty Christian Academy
Region 3C
- Heritage
- Spotswood
- Western Albemarle
- Brookville
- Fluvanna
- Rockbridge County
- Liberty
- Rustburg
Region 3D
- Northside
- Lord Botetourt
- Abingdon
- Magna Vista
- Tunstall
- Hidden Valley
- Christiansburg
- Cave Spring
Region 2C
- Radford
- Glenvar
- Appomattox County
- Gretna
- James River
- Giles
- Buckingham County
- Fort Chiswell
Region 2D
- Ridgeview
- Union
- Graham
- Grayson County
- Richlands
- Virginia
- John Battle
- Central-Wise
Region 1B
- Riverheads
- William Campbell
- Central (Lunenburg, Va)
- Altavista
- Stonewall Jackson
- Cumberland
Region 1C
- Galax
- Narrows
- George Wythe
- Parry McCluer
- Covington
- Bath County
- Auburn
- Eastern Montgomery
