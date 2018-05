ROANOKE - The final round of the 2018 Scott Robertson Memorial was Sunday. In boys 15-18 Connor Johnson, from Richmond, took home the title at -4.

On the girls side, Agustina Gomes Cisterna edged Yujeong Son in a playoff for the 15-18 title.

For full results, visit http://www.scottrobertson.com/scoreseightteen/viewscores.jsp?section=g15.

