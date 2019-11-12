Virginia Tech 4-1 “AD”, look ahead to Georgia Tech

The Hokies are heading into Week 12 at 4-1 “AD.”

No, not “anno domini,” but rather “after Duke.” It’s a phrase used so often the team has abbreviated it.

Obviously, the embarrassing loss six weeks ago still hangs in the air, but you can’t deny the strides Virginia Tech has taken since that night.

“I’ve noticed a big time difference in our practice habits and how intense our practice has become and competitive every day,” cornerback Caleb Farley said. “It’s just great to see and it’s good that that’s the culture and the standard now that everybody has fallen in line.”

Defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar agreed, “I just feel like we’re all on the same page now. We have a lot of experience under our belt. Everybody is starting to play together, play as one. Everybody is just starting to click, everybody is getting better every single week and I feel like that’s good for us.”

Virginia Tech is 0-3 under head coach Justin Fuente against their next opponent Georgia Tech. But this year is a little different as the Yellow Jackets have a new head coach, which means no more of the dreaded triple option.

“Georgia Tech, right now, they’re playing really hard. They’re getting better. They’re getting accustomed to what they want to do offensively,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “They’ve always played good defense from what I’ve observed, they’re big and physical upfront, and they’ve got some good skill kids.”

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. at Georgia Tech.