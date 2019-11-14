Local Talent shines as November signing period opens

It was a busy day around the state and nation as prep talent signed on in every sport but football for the 2020-2021 season. At Blacksburg High School, the Bruins send five overall to the next level. Two soccer players from the Bruins perennial power squad. Jordan Stevens is headed to Holmes College in Mississippi and teammate Daniel Salom will play for William and Mary. Distance runner Kaitlynn Wolfe heads to Columbia. She is a 2-time state runner-up in class 4 cross country. Lydia Pend to rocky mount we go.. congrats to brayden merrick..who accepts an offer to play baseball..in blacksburg at virginia tech.ton will play volleyball at the United States Naval Academy, while Luke Goforth will play baseball at Carson Newman.

“Becoming members of this elite group of students that are fortunate enough to compete at the next level. When you look at the classifications, slightly more than 7% of the kids reach the goal. So we are very proud of the kids and it does speak loud for Blacksburg athletics. These kids are indicative of the training they’ve received here and the education they’ve received and just the values we instill and their families, we’re very proud of them,” Bruins athletic director Peter Lyell said.

In Rocky Mount, Franklin County’s Brayden Merrick accepts an offer to play baseball in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech.

Lord Botetourt signed four stars to the next level as well. The Lady Cavs have had multiple state championship runs in recent years in multiple sports. Lauren Hoffman is headed to Presbyterian College to play softball, and teammate and star pitcher Meredith Wells is heading to college at JMU. The Cavs’ Miette Veldman is headed to JMU in volleyball, and Taylor Robertson signs on to UNC Greensboro to play volleyball as well, The Lady Cavs are the two-time defending state volleyball champs, and are currently the undefeated region 3D champs entering state play.

Here’s a list of more area stars heading to the next level:

Hidden Valley: Kacie Hanson -Virginia Tech lacrosse, Sean Gibbons-Longwood baseball, Colin Myburgh-Virginia Tech swimming.

Northside: Tracey Hueston-Pittsburgh basketball.

Staunton River: Eddie Blake-Concord baseball.

Jefferson Forest: Hailee Blankenship-King University volleyball, Jackson Cherry-Mercer baseball.

George Wythe: Avery Mabe-Virginia baseball, Channing Blevins-Radford golf.

Cave Spring: Abby Weaver-Virginia softball, Jalen Buster-Radford baseball, Parker Huffman-Christopher Newport basketball, Makayla Dowdy-St. Leo lacrosse.