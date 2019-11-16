After slow start, Lord Botetourt gets past William Byrd
Cavaliers advance to play Hidden Valley in the Region 3D Semifinals
DALEVILLE, Va. – After a quarter, these teams were tied at 7-7. At halftime, the score remained the same.
Once the final whistle blew, No. 1 Lord Botetourt had defeated No. 8 William Byrd, 29-7 in this Region 3C matchup.
Now, Lord Botetourt will host No. 4 Hidden Valley next week.
