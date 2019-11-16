Franklin County drops road playoff game
Eagles fell to Landstown in Region 6A playoffs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Franklin County kept it close, but couldn’t leave Virginia Beach with a win on Friday night.
The No. 5 Eagles fell to No. 4 Landstown, 35-27, in this Region 6A matchup.
Now, Landstown will play No. 1 Oscar Smith.
