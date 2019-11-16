36ºF

Sports

Franklin County drops road playoff game

Eagles fell to Landstown in Region 6A playoffs

Tags: 1st and 10, High School, Football, Franklin County Eagles, Blue Ridge District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Franklin County kept it close, but couldn’t leave Virginia Beach with a win on Friday night.

The No. 5 Eagles fell to No. 4 Landstown, 35-27, in this Region 6A matchup.

Now, Landstown will play No. 1 Oscar Smith.

