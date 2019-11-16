36ºF

Glenvar wins big against Floyd County

Highlanders advance to play Appomattox County in the Region 2C Semifinals

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glenvar’s big win Friday night sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal game.

On Friday night, the No. 4 Highlanders defeated No. 5 Floyd County, 42-7 in this Region 2C matchup.

Now, Glenvar will travel to No. 1 Appomattox County next week.

Last season, Appomattox County, as a three-seed, ended No. 2 Glenvar’s season, 24-21.

