Glenvar wins big against Floyd County
Highlanders advance to play Appomattox County in the Region 2C Semifinals
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glenvar’s big win Friday night sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinal game.
On Friday night, the No. 4 Highlanders defeated No. 5 Floyd County, 42-7 in this Region 2C matchup.
Now, Glenvar will travel to No. 1 Appomattox County next week.
Last season, Appomattox County, as a three-seed, ended No. 2 Glenvar’s season, 24-21.
