Heritage puts up 69 points to get through round one
Pioneers advance to play Liberty Christian in the Region 3C Semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – There was never any doubt who was going to win this one.
The No. 1 Pioneers defeated No. 8 Western Albemarle, 69-7, in this Region 3C matchup.
Now, Heritage will host No. 4 Liberty Christian next week.
When these two teams played earlier this season, on Nov. 8, Heritage shutout LCA, 28-0.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.