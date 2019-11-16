37ºF

Hidden Valley wins first playoff game since 2013

Titans advance to play Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D Semifinals

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After six seasons, the Titans are heading to the second round of the playoffs.

The No. 4 Titans defeated No. 5 Christiansburg, 39-21, in this Region 3D matchup.

Now, Hidden Valley will travel to No. 1 Lord Botetourt next week.

