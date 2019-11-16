Liberty Christian scores 14 unanswered to beat Turner Ashby
Bulldogs advance to play Heritage in the Region 3C Semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 4 Liberty Christian prevailed Friday night against No. 5 Turner Ashby, 21-16.
The Bulldogs advance in Region 3C to take on No. 1 Heritage next week.
When these teams met in the regular season, on Nov. 8, LCA failed to score any points, losing 28-0.
