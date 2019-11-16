Northside downed Abingdon, advances to region semifinals
Vikings advance to play Magna Vista in the Region 3D Semifinals
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No. 2 Northside defeated No. 7 Abingdon, 48-28, in the first round of the playoffs.
Now, Northside will host No. 3 Magna Vista next week.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.