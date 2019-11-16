Pulaski County takes down Blacksburg
Cougars advance to play E.C. Glass
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – In a game that was certainly closer than Pulaski County wanted, the Cougars defeated Blacksburg, 17-14.
The No. 3 Cougars topped No. 6 Blacksburg in this Region 4D matchup.
Now, Pulaski County will head to Lynchburg to play No. 2 E.C. Glass.
