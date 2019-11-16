Radford gets shutout win to advance
Bobcats advance to play Gretna in the Region 2C Semifinals
RADFORD, Va. – Radford is looking to set itself up for another deep playoff run after a dominating win on Friday night.
The No. 2 Bobcats defeated No. 7 Patrick County, 35-0 in this Region 2C matchup.
Now, Radford will host No. 3 Gretna next week.
