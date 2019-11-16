36ºF

Roanoke Catholic falls in VISAA state champioinship

Celtics previously won state championships in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

ROANOKE, Va. – The Celtics were down, came back, and fell just short of the school’s fourth consecutive state championship on Friday night.

In the Division III VISAA State Championship, No. 1 Roanoke Catholic lost to No. 3 St. Michael the Archangel, 22-18.

St. Michael scored a touchdown with less than a minute left in the game to seal the deal.

