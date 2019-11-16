Rockbridge County gets first playoff win since 2012

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The last time Rockbridge County won a playoff game, the members of this year’s team were in elementary school.

On Friday night, the No. 3 Wildcats defeated No. 6 Brookville, 24-14 in this Region 3C matchup.

Now, Rockbridge County will travel to No. 2 Spotswood next week.

When these two teams met in Rockbridge County on Oct. 11, Spotswood defeated Rockbridge County, 55-10.