Rockbridge County gets first playoff win since 2012
Wildcats advance to play Spotswood in the Region 3C Semifinals
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The last time Rockbridge County won a playoff game, the members of this year’s team were in elementary school.
On Friday night, the No. 3 Wildcats defeated No. 6 Brookville, 24-14 in this Region 3C matchup.
Now, Rockbridge County will travel to No. 2 Spotswood next week.
When these two teams met in Rockbridge County on Oct. 11, Spotswood defeated Rockbridge County, 55-10.
