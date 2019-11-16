Salem dominates Amherst County in first-round matchup
Spartans advance to play G.W. Danville in the Region 4D Semifinals
SALEM, Va. – Salem started hot and never looked back, defeating Amherst County, 58-13.
The No. 1 Spartans led 51-0 before allowing No. 8 Amherst County to score in the third quarter.
Now, Salem will host No. 5 G.W. Danville next week.
