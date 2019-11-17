35ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

35ºF

Sports

Bowie State wins back-to-back CIAA Championships

Bulldogs held Broncos to 7 points

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: CIAA Championship, College Football, Bowie State, Fayetteville State

SALEM, Va. – For the second consecutive year, Bowie State University is the CIAA Champion. Both Bowie and Fayetteville racked up over 300 yards of offense.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric Johnson

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

emailfacebooktwitter

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.