Nolley leads Virginia Tech past Lehigh, 79-53
Nolley scored 27 points, P.J. Horne added 14 as the Hokies move to 4-0
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Freshman Landers Nolley II made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points Saturday, leading Virginia Tech to a 79-53 victory against Lehigh.
P.J. Horne added 14 points and Hunter Cattoor had 11 for the Hokies (4-0) under first-year coach Mike Young. Tyrece Radford added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Jeameril Wilson and Jordan Cohen each scored 11 for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Lehigh trailed just 37-32 at halftime but managed just nine field goals and 21 points after the intermission.
BIG PICTURE
Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks committed 19 turnovers and Virginia Tech turned them into 26 points. Lehigh scored 16 points off the Hokies’ 10 turnovers.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies made a season-high 14 3-pointers and have made at least 10 in three of their four games this season. Nolley was 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and is 15 for 32 for the season.
UP NEXT
Lehigh has a quick turnaround, playing Misericordia on Monday night at home.
The Hokies remain at home and play Delaware State on Wednesday night.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.