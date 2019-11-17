Parry McCluer Boys, Radford and George Wythe Girls win State Cross Country gold

It was the first year for Green Hill Park in Salem to host the state cross-country championship meet, Classes 1-3. The girls Class 1 race was dominated by Sophomore Kensey May of Parry Mccluer. She won the race by 58 seconds in 18:42. George Wythe won the girls team title with 5 runners in the top 15 places--for 39 points--easily taking the gold over Galileo High who had 88 total points.

The Fighting Blues Dylan May won the Class 1 race, and Parry McCluer’s boys team takes state gold, ahead of another area team-Auburn. The Eagles checked in second.

In Class 2 the Radford girls edged rival Glenvar 50 to 87 to win for state gold. Solace Church of Floyd County was second in the race. Noteworthy in the race was the performance of Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington. Her gold medal run was in 16:55, which is number 5 all-time in the state of Virginia. In the Class 2 Boys race, Chatham’s Caleb Wright finished as the individual runner-up.

In Class 3, Christiansburg managed a team silver medal, and in Class 4, which is held at Great Meadow, the Blacksburg girls take home state silver as well.