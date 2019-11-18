MONDAY HUDDLE: Can Hokies ensure winner-take-all game with Cavaliers?

Here are three takeaways from the football scene around the state this weekend

Hokies ready for defining games of season

Virginia Tech continued to roll on Saturday, winning for the fifth time in its last six games with a 45-0 rout of Georgia Tech.

With a bowl game clinched, the next two weeks will determine the quality of that bowl game for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech sits at 4-2 in the ACC Coastal, tied with Pittsburgh for second place in the standings, a half-game behind league-leading Virginia.

So, guess who Virginia Tech’s two opponents are to close the regular season?

You guessed it, Pittsburgh at home this weekend and at Virginia on Nov. 29.

If Virginia Tech can beat Pittsburgh, the game in Charlottesville against the Cavaliers will be a winner-take-all game for the ACC Coastal and an opportunity to face Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Virginia, Liberty meet for 2nd game of series

While many in the state are gearing up for the annual Virginia Tech-Virginia game, there will be another in-state rivalry contest when Liberty plays at Virginia on Saturday.

This will be the second-ever meeting between the schools and the second of a three-game series that was announced in 2017.

The teams will also play at Liberty in 2027.

Virginia won last year’s first game of the series, 45-24.

Patrick Henry snaps quarter-century drought

Patrick Henry hadn’t won a state playoff game since 1994, but the Patriots took out 25 years worth of frustration in a first-round game against Albemarle.

Patrick Henry rolled to a 56-14 win to earn its first playoff victory since Bill Clinton was president.

With the streak-busting win in tow, Patrick Henry will try and make it two playoff wins when it plays at North Stafford next week.