Glenvar’s Wolk tosses his way to Week 12 Honors

Salem – The playoffs would be the opportune time to deliver.

Its not enough to move the football, in the postseason you have to cash in. And in Glenvar’s case, the funds came via airmail.

Quarterback Aiden Wolk took advantage of his offensive opportunities to the tune of an 11 of 15 night for 178 yards passing and six-yes, six touchdown passes. Wolk found tight end Jeb Secrist for a ‘Gettsburg Address’ of connections-’four score'.

Wolk tacked on two more in the 4th-seeded Highlanders 42-7 win over 5 seed Floyd County.

His TD passes were 31, 27 ,17, 18, 16, and 4 yards.

Glenvar advances in the Region 2C bracket, and they’ll begin preps for the top seed Appomattox knowing their sophomore quarterback is the Week 12 1st and 10 Player of the Week.