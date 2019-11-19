Hokies’ Oscar Bradburn named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics:

Junior Oscar Bradburn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Fan voting for the finalists is underway and runs through Saturday. Fan votes are equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote.

A national voting body of FBS sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will also help decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Monday, Nov. 25. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta.

Bradburn leads the nation with a 48.3-yard gross punting average. On the season, he has hit 20 punts that have gone 50 yards or further and has landed 17 punts inside the 20. He has also forced 16 fair catches. Thanks to his strong leg and Tech’s punt coverage team directed by special teams coordinator James Shibest, the Hokies rank third in the ACC in net punting average (42.6).

The Sydney, Australia native was named the ACC Specialist of the Week following Tech’s 36-14 victory over No. 22 Wake Forest. He boomed four punts for an average of 51.3 yards, hit a long punt of 59 yards and dropped three punts inside the 20 in that contest.

In 35 career games for the Hokies, Bradburn owns a 43.8-yard average with a career-long punt of 72 yards. He has accumulated 40 punts of 50+ yards and 64 punts inside the 20 while forcing 80 fair catches with only 17 touchbacks.

To place a vote for Bradburn, click here.