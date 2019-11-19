Nolley named ACC Freshman of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics:

After a big week in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech men’s basketball’s Landers Nolley II has been named ACC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The redshirt freshman led the Hokies (4-0, 1-0 ACC) to two wins the past week, averaging 25 points per game to help Tech to a 4-0 start for the second straight season, which hasn’t happened since the fall of 1981 and 1982. Nolley becomes just the fourth Tech player to win ACC Freshman/Rookie of the Week, joining AD Vassallo (2005-06), Jeff Allen (2007-08) and Kerry Blackshear Jr. (2015-16).

Nolley hit 11 3-pointers in the two games, including seven triples against Lehigh (2-2), which is the most by an ACC player in a single game this season. Nolley went 11 of 19 from downtown this past week, shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Georgia native posted 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal against USC Upstate (1-3) and 27 points, thanks to hitting 10 shots, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block against Lehigh. Nolley ranks second nationally among freshmen in points per game (22.8) behind North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (27.3).

Tech will be back in action on Wednesday when it plays host to Delaware State (0-3) at 7 p.m. ET at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

2019-20 ACC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week Nov. 11 - Cole Anthony, Fr., G, North CarolinaNov. 18 - John Mooney, Sr., F, Notre Dame

2019-20 ACC Men’s Basketball Freshmen of the Week Nov. 11 - Cole Anthony, G, North CarolinaNov. 18 - Landers Nolley II, G/F, Virginia Tech