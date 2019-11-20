Lord Botetourt, Radford, Auburn advance to volleyball state finals

ROANOKE, Va. – For the third consecutive season, the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers will return to the VHSL Class 3 State Final after a 3-0 victory over Rustburg. Tuesday night, the Cavs won each set by a score of 25-12, as the senior class put together another strong performance at home for a final time.

“It’s awesome. It’ll never be like ‘Oh it’s another state championship.’ It’s a state championship and we’re so excited to go,” said senior Miette Veldman.

“We still have three days of practice so we’re going to get a lot of work done to finish it. I’ve had an awesome career and I just want to finish it on a good note here,” Veldman said.

Lord Botetourt improved to 30-0 this season and will enter the championship game having only lost one set all season. The Cavaliers will face Tabb on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Salem Civic Center.

In Class 4 action, Blacksburg ran into perennial power Loudoun County. The Raiders have captured seven consecutive VHSL state titles. Loudoun County eliminated the Bruins for the third straight season, with the final score 3-0.

In Class 2 action, defending state champion Radford advances with a 3-1 win over rival Floyd County. The Bobcats will advance to the state finals vs. Poquoson this weekend looking for back-to-back championships.

And in Class 1 semifinal action, Auburn returned to the spotlight with a semifinal win over Patrick Henry Glade Spring. The Eagles win 3-1 to advance. They will be seeking their first state volleyball title since 2014 when the face Riverheads in Salem at Noon on Saturday.