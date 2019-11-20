Virginia Tech using last year’s Pitt loss as motivation for Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech football is coming off of a shutout win against Georgia Tech.

The Hokies’ next opponent is Pitt. While both teams are a little different than last year, the Hokies are using the memory of last year’s 52-22 blowout by the Panthers as motivation.

“I think the biggest motivating factor is we can put on last year’s game and show that we were manhandled across the board,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “Pitt is playing really, really well. This is the first time we’ve really had crossover as far as looking at them offensively but we’ve seen them on defense and I think they’re really, really talented and good on defense.”

Pitt is also known this season for its ability to get to the quarterback, something the offensive line has to be aware of.

“They’re extremely athletic upfront. They’ve got a combination of experience and obviously, athleticism,” offensive line coach Vance Vice said. “They have multiple schemes to get out after the quarterback. They’re kind of on a roll right now. It’s a great challenge for us and it’s one we’re accepting and I can’t wait 'til Saturday.”

“We do see that they blitz a lot and we have to be able to pick that up and they have a pretty good third-down package,” offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said. “Coach Vice is definitely doing a great job of making sure we’re prepared this week for all those games that bring the third-down package. Not only that but to also run the ball when they stem the odd front and stuff like that, he’s making sure we’re ready for that.”

Kick-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.