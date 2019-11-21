Undefeated Narrows prepares to host George Wythe in Region 1C semi-final

NARROWS, Va – Friday night, undefeated Narrows will welcome an 8-2 George Wythe team. The Green Wave is coming off of 11-2 and 10-3 seasons, now following it up with a perfect 11-0 run to this point.

Galax has taken them out of the state title run in the region finals the past two seasons. But first, the George Wythe Maroons loom on the horizon, making it the teams’ first meeting in 21 years.

“We prepare the same way we do every week with a goal of going 1-0,” wide receiver Dustin Wiley said. “It’s not really that much different, we just know we have to be at our best to come out with a win. The weight room and keeping our strength all throughout the season is one of the reasons, and being so close to as a team. We’re going to have to play one of the best games of the season. Keep the penalties down and no mistakes.”

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. on Friday in Narrows.