APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Gretna avenged a September overtime 21-20 loss against Radford on Friday night, knocking the Bobcats out of the playoffs.

No. 3 Gretna beat No. 2 Radford, 48-20, in Region 2C.

Gretna advances and will travel to Appomattox County for next week’s Region 2C final.

When these teams previously played on Oct. 11, Appomattox County won, 21-7.