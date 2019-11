NARROWS, Va. – George Wythe traveled to Narrows and had no problem with the hour-long drive, beating the No. 2 Green Wave, 56-28, to advance in Region 1C.

In next week’s region finals, No. 3 George Wythe will travel to play No. 1 Galax.

When these two teams last played on Oct. 18, Galax won, 45-14.