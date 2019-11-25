ROANOKE, Va. – It was a special day for one local swimmer as she signed on the dotted line to continue her career at the next level in the Lone Star state.

After making a verbal commitment in 2018, Lord Botetourt senior Olivia Bray officially became a Texas Longhorn. She is one of the top recruits in the entire nation for the 2020 class. Bray has been part of Gator Swim Club since the age of 8 and decided to forego high school swimming in order to reach her full potential in the pool. She’s currently the national age-group record holder in the 100 meter butterfly.

“It feels really good, all my hard work paid off and as I’ve gone on this journey, obviously I’ve had like small takeaways and stuff like that but it just feels really good to get the full effect of it and all my hard work,” said Bray.

“I think it’s tremendous for the Gator program that we in Roanoke can send kids to the top programs in the country. I think it’s local kids’ inspiration that they can too,” said Gator Swim Club coach, Doug Fonder.

Bray said she will complete high school in December, in hopes of fulfilling her short-term goal of performing well in the summer olympic trials, before she heads to Texas in August.