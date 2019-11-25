Here are three takeaways from this weekend’s football action around the state.

Football will be on people’s minds come Black Friday, not just shopping

The showdown is officially set, and this will be quite a gift for football fans on Black Friday.

After rushing to the malls in the morning, fans of Virginia Tech and Virginia will be flocking to Charlottesville for what could be the biggest game ever between the schools with what’s at stake.

Both teams are tied atop the ACC Coastal standings with 5-2 records, and the winner will win the division and advance to face Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Virginia will have even more motivation because it has lost 15 straight games and 19 of the last 20 against Virginia Tech.

The last time Virginia beat Virginia Tech was 35-21 in Charlottesville in 2003.

Virginia has never been to the ACC championship game, while Virginia Tech is seeking its seventh appearance.

Commence the trash talking, because this will be a fun week for the state.

All not lost for Liberty despite setback

Liberty fell short of an upset bid at Virginia, losing 55-27 in Charlottesville in the second meeting all-time between the teams.

But the Flames still have a golden opportunity in front of them this Saturday.

Liberty will host New Mexico State (1-9), and a win will make the Flames (6-5) bowl-eligible with enough wins against FBS teams.

In an unusual twist, it will actually be the second meeting of the season between the teams.

Liberty won at New Mexico State on Oct. 5 by a score of 20-13.

George Wythe produces stunning rally to beat Narrows

Falling behind 21-7 to an unbeaten Narrows team didn’t seem like a very good path to victory for George Wythe in a regional semifinal on Friday.

As it turns out, that deficit was just a blip on the radar.

George Wythe dominated from that point on, scoring 49 unanswered points en route to a 56-28 win over Narrows.

George Wythe (9-2) will now try to avenge a regular-season loss to Galax when the teams meet in the second round next week.