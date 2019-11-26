Lynchburg, Va. – On Saturday night in Lynchburg mother nature showed her teeth. Heavy rain made playing conditions difficult. Coach Brad Bradley was forced to hang one lantern, and go the ‘one if by land’ route to a region semifinal win.

The Pioneers were trailing by a point entering the second half, when senior back KJ Vaughan took control. Twenty of his 31 carries came in half number two, piling up 223 yards and a touchdown in the 20-7 Heritage win over LCA. Vaughan carried the load when the conditions made throwing difficult, and the defending Class 3 champs move to the region final.

Heritage senior KJ Vaughan is your Week 13 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Week!