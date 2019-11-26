BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will travel to the University of Virginia on Friday for the Commonwealth Clash.

On Monday, Bud Foster compared UVA’s quarterback Bryce Perkins to Donovan McNabb and his ability to create plays under pressure. This week, it means the defense must focus on containment.

“Bryce, he’s a big big part of their offense and if we can stop him then that’s who we need to stop to win the game,” said Bud Foster, defensive coordinator. “Kind of the same thing with Donovan, if we can stop him, we can win the football game so that’s where he reminds me of him in that aspect.”

Rayshard Ashby was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week for the fifth time this season, and he has the ability to shut down any kind of gain.

“He runs the show,” said Justin Fuente, head coach. “He communicates, gets people lined up, has a great understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished and helps other people play well around him. He is just a really unique talent in terms of his vision and mental understanding of the game.”

There’s a lot at stake in this game including the Commonwealth Cup, a Coastal Division title, and the opportunity to play in the ACC Championship in December.