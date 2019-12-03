Ron Rivera out as Carolina Panthers head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than a week after losing to the Washington Redskins, the Carolina Panthers fired their head coach, Ron Rivera.

Rivera, the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history, was hired in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular-season record.

In the postseason, Rivera was 3-4.

In nine seasons, he made it to the Super Bowl, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach.

Also shifting positions are offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, who will serve as offensive coordinator.

“We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success,” said Panthers’ owner David Tepper. “Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff. One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans.”